Incredible Craftsmanship in Takeyoshi Mitsui's Sublime 'Sense'

Japanese artist Takeyoshi Mitsui was invited to spend a six-week residency at Canberra Glassworks and his exhibition 'Sense' shows the results of his stay. Moving away from his background in production work, Mitsui is interested in how the closed vessel may stand as a representation of the summation of life. As this is his first Australian exhibition, Mitsui was also keen to explore how glass is perceived as an artform in Australia, in contrast to Japan where ceramics is considered the dominant medium.

Mitsui uses a method of blowing into moulds to achieve his immaculately crafted vessels. The artist is a recipient of the Arts ACT-supported Asialink reciprocal residency program run between Canberra Glassworks and Toyama Glass Studio in Japan.

For those in Canberra, head down to the Kingston foreshore to check out these beauties before the show closes on July 25!