A.C.T. ‘Grants In The City’

Activate Canberra! Australia’s capital has launched a funding program calling out for ideas, from anybody, to help shape and enliven the CBD. ‘Grants In The City’ aims to activate Civic through citizen-based place-making. Make the city yours.

There are three grant tiers available: Public Grants (anyone may apply for up to $2000); Popular Ideas (proven deliverable projects may apply for $2000-$10,000); and Professionals (wide impact projects coordinated by professionals may apply for $10,000-$50,000).

For more info, visit the website. http://www.inthecitycanberra.com.au/grants-in-the-city/

Caitlin Seymour-King