‘COMMISSIONED’: Coming soon to the Nishi Gallery, Canberra/
In 1990 Art Monthly’s founding editor Peter Townsend initiated a series of limited-edition prints offered for sale to readers and subscribers and comprising some of Australia’s finest and most innovative artists from Rosalie Gascoigne to Vernon Ah Kee. Twenty-eight years later, and to help support Art Monthly’s future endeavours, a special collection of these prints and commissioned covers will be curated, exhibited and auctioned at Canberra’s Nishi Gallery – all in the best spirit of independent art publishing.
Ticketed auction event: 27 July 2018, 6-9pm
To purchase tickets online:
artmonthly.org.au/art-monthly-fundraising-auction/
Phone: +612 6125 3988
With support from Molonglo Group
Public exhibition: 28 – 29 July 2018, 10am-6pm
NISHI GALLERY
17 Kendall Lane New Acton, Canberra ACT 2601